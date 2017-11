If asked to name the #1 topic that could start a fight on Thanksgiving this year . . . you’d probably get it on your first guess.

According to a new survey by FiveThirtyEight.com, President Trump is BY FAR the most dangerous topic to bring up with family today.

Here are the top ten riskiest topics to bring up.

1. Trump.

2. Personal debt.

3. Healthcare.

4. The economy.

5. Immigration.

MORE