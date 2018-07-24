The people of Innaarsuit, a small island off western Greenland is threatened by a potential tsunami if a nearby 11-million ton iceberg falls apart.

The mountain of ice has parked itself right next to their isolated fishing community. The 170 people who live here can only hope it leaves quietly without huge chunks falling off and making waves.

“It’s the biggest we’ve ever seen here,” says village councilor Susanne Eliassen, gesturing toward the mound of ice. It rises roughly 100 meters above the water, the Danish Meteorological Institute tells CNN the iceberg is around the same height as London’s Big Ben.

An 11-million-ton iceberg is looming over an isolated fishing community in Greenland — and if it breaks up, it could destroy the village https://t.co/8hv1yvmJEc — CNN International (@cnni) July 24, 2018

The post 11-Million-Ton Iceberg Threatening Village in Greenland appeared first on 850 WFTL.