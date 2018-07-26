Thursday, police arrested 13 men at an adult store in Hollywood, Florida.

According to police, several undercover detectives saw the men with their sexual organs exposed performing lewd acts on themselves or each other inside the theaters at Pleasure Emporium.

All 13 men face charges of exposure of sexual organs and/or lascivious act.

Police have confirmed the identities of the suspects.

1. Canon, Mauricio W/M 01/09/1970

2. Guerrero, Juan W/M 12/18/1984

3. Perez-Bobadilla, Jose 10/28/1970

4. Rapps, Lawrence W/M 05/09/1964

5. Remedios, Nilos G W/M 09/19/1959

6. Rodriguez, Jose W/M 02/06/1968

7. Sapharti, Eliu W/M 08/31/1969

8. Savinon-Gonzalez, Victor W/M 07/21/1975

9. St. Surin, Jean B/M 07/09/1964

10. Tarpley, Hugh W/M 08/31/1947

11. Turizo, Robin W/M 02/13/1965

12. Velez, Pablo W/M 06/20/1953

13. Vergara-Araque, Gerson W/M 08/29/1983

Authorities in Hollywood say the arrests were in connection to a similar operation in February when undercover detectives arrested six people.

The post 13 men arrested for lewd behavior at adult store in Hollywood, FL appeared first on 850 WFTL.