13 men arrested for lewd behavior at adult store in Hollywood, FL
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

Thursday, police arrested 13 men at an adult store in Hollywood, Florida.

According to police, several undercover detectives saw the men with their sexual organs exposed performing lewd acts on themselves or each other inside the theaters at Pleasure Emporium.

All 13 men face charges of exposure of sexual organs and/or lascivious act.

Police have confirmed the identities of the suspects.

1. Canon, Mauricio W/M 01/09/1970

2. Guerrero, Juan W/M 12/18/1984

3. Perez-Bobadilla, Jose 10/28/1970

4. Rapps, Lawrence W/M 05/09/1964

5. Remedios, Nilos G W/M 09/19/1959

6. Rodriguez, Jose W/M 02/06/1968

7. Sapharti, Eliu W/M 08/31/1969

8. Savinon-Gonzalez, Victor W/M 07/21/1975

9. St. Surin, Jean B/M 07/09/1964

10. Tarpley, Hugh W/M 08/31/1947

11. Turizo, Robin W/M 02/13/1965

12. Velez, Pablo W/M 06/20/1953

13. Vergara-Araque, Gerson W/M 08/29/1983

Authorities in Hollywood say the arrests were in connection to a similar operation in February when undercover detectives arrested six people.

The post 13 men arrested for lewd behavior at adult store in Hollywood, FL appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Student suspended over pro-Trump shirt wins $25K & apology from school Mueller probe looking into President Trump’s tweets, says NYT Police search for a masked gunman after multiple robberies in Greenacres Third Arrest Made in Murder of South Florida Rapper Court Orders Release of Parkland School Shooting Security Camera Footage Toxic Algae Forces Florida Sportsman Magazine to Shut its Doors in Stuart
Comments