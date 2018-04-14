14 killed in 36-hours in popular vacation area Cancun, Mexico

In the short span of 36-hours, fourteen people were killed, and five were injured in the popular vacation area Cancun, Mexico.

According to reports, all the deaths occurred between the morning of April 4. and the evening of April 5.

They were the result of six violent incidents within those 36 hours.

Tuesday, a Mexican court ordered Leticia Rodriguez Lara to be tried in connection to the crime-spree.

According to the Associated Press, Lara allegedly runs her own drug cartel in and near Cancun and is facing multiple charges which include drug trafficking.

She is also believed to be connected to infamous drug lord El Chapo.

In March, the State Department issued a travel advisory and warned Americans not to visit certain areas in Mexico due to crime.

However, there were no restrictions placed on several well-known tourists spots including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa Del Carmen, Tulum and Riviera Maya.

