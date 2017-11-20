The 2017 AMA’s Recap: Big Wins, Show Stopping Performances, And Lip Sync Fails

Sunday night’s (Nov. 19) 2017 American Music Awards were packed with amazing performances, horrible lip syncing (Selena Gomez), a jaw dropping performance by Pink (on the side of a hotel), an uplifting medley from Lifetime award-winner Diana Ross, and did members of Linkin Park getting kicked out of the AMA’s right after winning an award?

Well after it was all said and done the nights biggest winners were Bruno Mars (7), Keith Urban (3), and Luis Fonsi‘s “Despacito” (2).

Check out the full list of winners [HERE]