2018 Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 9:05 AM

It’s tournament season and time to fish one of our favorites!

The Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout benefiting A Second Chance Puppies And Kittens Rescue is July 13th-14th at Sailfish Marina.

As y’all know my husband and childhood friend formed Controlled Chaos Fishing Team & Charters a few years back, and man have they accomplished a lot since turning their passion for fishing into a business.

One of our favorite tournaments of the year is here and we’re excited to get out on the water.

The Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout schedule:

Friday July 13 at Sailfish Marina

5:30p-8:30p – Sidewalk Celebration (30 Vendors and 3 Bars), Captains meeting and Silent Auction

7:00p – Captains meeting and Rules

Saturday July 14 at Sailfish Marina

Sidewalk Celebration (30 Vendors and 3 Bars)

6:30a-3:30p – Fishing Tournament

1:00p-4:30p – Weigh Station

4:00p-8:30p – Awards Dinner & Party

5:30p – Dinner Provided By Sailfish

4:30p-7:00p – Silent Auction

7:00p – Awards

8:00p – Raffle Drawing

