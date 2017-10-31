Enjoy Concerts, Food & Drinks, and Fun!

Weekly Happy Hour by the Intracoastal Waterway

Every Thursday, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

West Palm Beach Waterfront

FREE!

Clematis by Night is a Thursday night tradition in downtown West Palm Beach. This free weekly outdoor concert series on the Waterfront has been “The Hot Spot to Chill” for 20 years with live performances by the area’s best bands, food and drink specials, and unmatched ambiance. Our award-winning event provides an ideal happy hour setting where you can kick back, relax and just hang out with tons of music and fun. Come see why it has become an institution in downtown West Palm Beach and a popular community watering hole.

Live music by the area’s best bands

Happy hour setting on the waterfront

Hangout in downtown’s hottest social scene

Unwind after work or meet up with friends and families

Enjoy a night out in paradise!

