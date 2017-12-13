It’s been a HUGE year for Country Music and an even BIGGER year for some of the new artists who want from local bars to opening up for superstars on their massive tours!

From big names like Miranda Lambert and Rascal Flattts to the newbies Carley Pearce and Brett Young, according to The Boot these are the top 10 songs of 2017.

Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy Thomas Rhett “Unforgettable” Carly Pearce “Every Little Thing” Brett Young “In Case You didn’t Know” Rascal Flatts “Yours If You Want It”

MORE