You Can Expect More “Family Inspired” Music From FGL By Moriah Donovan | Jan 12, 2018 @ 2:02 PM As if H.O.LY. wasn’t enough! It looks like new dad Tyler Hubbard is already thinking new music, and it’s that’s to his new baby girl… and wife of course. The 1-half of FGL posted a pic to Instagram captioning it “Talk about song inspiration”. MORE Related Content Common Things Drunk People Do At The Bar The 2017 World Series Has Reached a New Level of I... Carrie Underwood And John Legend To Co-Host Grammy... Zac Brown Band: The Welcome Home Concert Garth Brooks On Lip Syncing At The 2017 CMA’... Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Tradition He Shares W...