You Can Expect More “Family Inspired” Music From FGL
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 2:02 PM

As if H.O.LY. wasn’t enough!

It looks like new dad Tyler Hubbard is already thinking new music, and it’s that’s to his new baby girl… and wife of course.

The 1-half of FGL posted a pic to Instagram captioning it “Talk about song inspiration”.

