Monday, a wild-fire now called “The Carr Fire” began, the flames have left two firefighters dead, and three injured.

Additionally, the fire has destroyed at least 500 structures, more than 45,000 acres and is threatening thousands of homes in California as the blaze continue.

About 38,000 people have been evacuated from the Northern California area as firefighters work to put out the ongoing fire.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

The post 38,000 evacuated as Carr wildfire continues to burn, 2 firefighters dead appeared first on 850 WFTL.