Komen South Florida® Seeking Nominations For 2019 Warriors In Pink

SOUTH FLORIDA – They are the faces of bravery, serving as an inspiration to others and showing us what it means to fight cancer. They are the Susan G. Komen® South Florida Warriors in Pink! Nominations are now open for the Race for the Cure 2019 Warriors. Tell us the story in writing or on video about your mother, sister, BFF, uncle or even yourself, to be chosen as a Warrior and recognized at the 2019 Race for the Cure!

Each year, eight Warriors in Pink—breast cancer survivors who live by the credo of taking charge, living out loud, harnessing power and standing together – are selected to represent the Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure. This program, supported nationally by Ford Motor Company, recognizes the powerful and the courageous fight against breast cancer, which takes thousands of lives each year. The Warriors shine a light on advancements in breast cancer survival and help others through their own journeys by serving as hope for a cure.

The eight represent the statistic of one in eight women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Selected Warriors will be recognized in the media and at events during the months leading up to the Race for the Cure, which takes place on January 26, 2019 in Downtown West Palm Beach. At the Race, the Warriors will be celebrated in many ways, most poignantly, leading the hundreds of survivors walking to the stage for the Survivors’ Recognition Ceremony. Komen will also look to the newly-minted Warriors to serve as ambassadors for the organization, sharing their mission and building a team for the Race.

“Each year we are even more impressed by the nominations for Warriors,” shared Kate Watt, executive director of Komen South Florida. “The stories are incredibly moving and give such hope to beating this disease. There are also Warriors who are still fighting and motivate us even more to finish the work started by Nancy G. Brinker and beating even the most aggressive breast cancers.”

Komen encourages Warriors In Pink nominations from any of the organization’s services areas of Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Martin counties, and men and women of all races and ethnicities. Stories may be provided in writing or on video. Nominations can be sent to: info@komensouthflorida.org. To download the nomination form visit https://komensouthflorida. org/2019-warriors-in-pink/.

For more information on Warriors in Pink nominations, the 2019 Race for the Cure, or to learn more about ways you can get involved with Susan G. Komen South Florida, please visit www.komensouthflorida.org or call (561) 514-3020.

About Susan G. Komen and Komen South Florida

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen South Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®, Komen South Florida has invested over $14 million in community breast health programs in Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komensouthflorida.org.

