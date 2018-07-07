[Video] Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest 2018 Is TWO Week Away
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jul 7, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Is it beer-thirty?

The Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest is TWO weeks away, July 21.

  • VIP 1pm to 2pm
  • GA 2pm to 6pm
  • ONLY ONE SESSION – Advance tickets are CHEAPER – so buy now before prices go up.
  • There are three types of admission tickets: General Admission, VIP Admission and Designated Driver admission…. Anyone under 21 must purchase a DD ticket for admission. DD’s get free water and soda with admission.
  • Sample over 150 craft beers, bourbon and whiskey tastings, craft ice cream and donut tastings
  • HUNGRY? Ten food trucks will be onsite selling some of the most delicious grub in South Florida.
  • live music, games, and entertainment all indoors under cool A/C at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center.

