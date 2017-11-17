40% of Us Faked a Sick Day This Year, Did You?. . . Here Are the 5 Weirdest Excuses

According to a new survey, 40% of us called in sick at least once this year when we WEREN’T really sick. That’s up 5% from 2016. The most common reason was for a doctor’s appointment.

Here are the ten WEIRDEST excuses bosses heard this year . . .

An employee claimed they swallowed a toothpick at a restaurant. A guy couldn’t come in because he broke his arm wrestling a female bodybuilder. Someone, quote, “called in fat” because their uniform didn’t fit. A woman’s dog swallowed her keys, and she was waiting for them to come out. Their phone exploded and hurt their hand.

