40% of Us Faked a Sick Day This Year, Did You?. . . Here Are the 5 Weirdest Excuses
By Moriah Donovan
Nov 17, 2017 @ 6:55 PM

According to a new survey, 40% of us called in sick at least once this year when we WEREN’T really sick. That’s up 5% from 2016. The most common reason was for a doctor’s appointment.

Here are the ten WEIRDEST excuses bosses heard this year . . .

  1. An employee claimed they swallowed a toothpick at a restaurant.
  2. A guy couldn’t come in because he broke his arm wrestling a female bodybuilder.
  3. Someone, quote, “called in fat” because their uniform didn’t fit.
  4. A woman’s dog swallowed her keys, and she was waiting for them to come out.
  5. Their phone exploded and hurt their hand.

