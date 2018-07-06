4,000 Customers Left without Water after Main Breaks in Broward

Over 4,000 customers in Broward County have been left without water after a water main broke in the area.

The incident occurred in Oakland park early Friday morning.

According to an investigator, a private contractor accidently hit one of the cities water vaults late Thursday night causing the interruption.

Residents and businesses from Northeast 45th Street to 69th street and from North Andrews Ave to North Dixie Highway are affected. Authorities the break also affect a small areas of Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach just south of McNab Rd.

UPDATE: Approx 4,000 residents and businesses in this area are currently without water following an overnight water main break. Once water is restored, people are asked to boil it for at least 48 hours. @OaklandParkFL @mypompanobeach @FTLCityNews @BrowardCounty pic.twitter.com/DiFal4VgEH — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) July 6, 2018

Broward County Public Works has been working on the problem and says it should be solved by the end of the day, however, once water is restored, a boil water notice will be in effect for the next two days.

