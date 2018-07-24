$512 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Up for Grabs Tonight
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 12:04 PM

A massive amount of money is on the line in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at $512 million after no one took home the top prize Friday.

If someone does manage to strike it rich this time around and chooses the lump sum payment option, they’ll take home over $300 million.

