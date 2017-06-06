7 Things to Know Ahead of the CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards will air live on CMT tomorrow night (Wed. 6/7) at the Music City Center in Nashville. Here are 7 things to know ahead of music biggest night!

Your host is Charles Esten of the show Nashville Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton will BOTH perform The Chinsmokers will also take the stage alongside Florida Georgia Line Gregg Allman is to be honored Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban & kelsea Ballerini have the most nominations Alicia Keys or Nick Jonas COULD WIN as The R&B and pop singers are both nominated for CMT Performance of the Year. Who WIill Take Home The Trophies? It’s all up to the fans! CMT.com opened voting to the people over the last month in all the categories except Social Superstar, which will be counted using hashtags on Instagram and Twitter.