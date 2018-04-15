850 Listener To Tell All About “Stormy” Experience at WPB Gentlemen’s Club
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 15, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

Monday at 8:05 a.m. West Palm Beach dentist Jack Krauser will tell Jen and Bill all about his experience with porn star Stormy Daniels at the Ultra Gentlemen’s Club in West Palm Beach Friday night.
Krauser shelled out $50 for front row seats and another $25 at the door to see the exotic dancer who alleges she had a one night stand with Donald Trump over a decade ago.
Krauser also says he took $4000 in $100 bills to the event…find out if he needed to dole out any to get close to Stormy when he tells all to Jen and Bill.

