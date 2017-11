Jacob Thompson, a 9-year-old boy with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, loves the holiday season. But doctors have told him he may not live long enough to celebrate, so he has one wish for anyone “inspired to reach out”: help him celebrate Christmas early this year by sending him handmade holiday cards. MORE

For those interested in participating can send cards to:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St Portland, ME 04102