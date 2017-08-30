9/11 Thank You Food Drop

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11.

The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000. The day has since been imprinted in the minds and hearts of America forever.

WIRK remembers the victims, their families and the brave first responders on this day. We will #NeverForget. -The WIRK Team

103.1 WIRK and SUBWAY has team up for September 11th.

On Monday, September 11th, Chelsea, Ricky Bobby, & Sammy will be delivering sandwiches provided by SUBWAY Restaurants to Fire Stations in and around West Palm Beach.

As a THANK YOU for putting your life on the line every day to protect our community.

” NEVER FORGET , a time to remember those who died, those who served , and those who carry on.” – Unknown