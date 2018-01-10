99-Year-Old ‘Minnesota Vikings’ Fan Gets Tickets To Her First Playoff Game

This #1 Fan has been there since day one, literally!

99-year-old MIN Vikings Fan, Millie Wall, has watched her team every season since their first kickoff in 1961, and now she’ll have a chance to attend her first playoff game.

Millie’s family members surprised her [Video] Monday morning (Jan 8), with a letter from the Vikings that said they had two FREE SEATS reserved for her.

It’s safe to say that her and her granddaughter will receive the royal treatment as the team will be sending a limo to pick them up.

