Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend to Host Tonight’s Espy Awards, MSD Coaches Honored
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

Retired auto racing star Danica Patrick hosts the 26th annual ESPYs tonight. Patrick will be the first woman to host the show.
The event will also pay special tribute to Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon, three coaches who died while protecting students during the mass shooting at MSD High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day.

Danica Patrick, left, gets a kiss from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, before the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
FILE – In this July 30, 2015, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, left, smiles during NFL football training camp in Green Bay, Wis.; and in this May 23, 2015, file photo, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick waits by her car in Charlotte, N.C. Patrick, a noted Chicago Bears fan, confirmed Monday. Jan. 15, 2018, she is dating Rodgers.
(AP Photo/ Morry Gash, left, and Chris Keane, right, File)

