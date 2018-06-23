ABC confirms spin-off series without ‘Roseanne’
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 23, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

Following the May Twitter scandal leading to the cancellation of the famous show ‘Roseanne,’ Disney-owned ABC announced a 10-episode spinoff of the infamous television program ‘titled ‘The Connors.’

The star of the original sitcom Roseanne Barr will reportedly have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne.’ I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved,” Barr said in a statement.

The premiere of Roseanne’s reboot was one of the highest-rated new shows of the season with Barr as one of the network’s most popular stars generating revenue of $45 million between March and May of this year.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman all will return to reprise their characters in the new series which is scheduled to air on ABC in the fall.

Related content:

Roseanne Barr Recorded a “Rambling, Sobbing” Podcast with Her Rabbi

The post ABC confirms spin-off series without ‘Roseanne’ appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jogger detained for two weeks after accidentally crossing US border Press Sec. Sarah Sanders & family thrown out of restaurant over job at WH Over 500 unaccompanied migrant minors released to family sponsors in PBC Immigrant toddler on TIME cover wasn’t separated from mom, father confirms What’s coming to Netflix in July? Teacher Arrested for Child Porn Calls Images ‘ Art’
Comments