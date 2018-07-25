Absentee Ballots in the Mail to 2 Million Florida Voters

Florida residents who plan to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election, should be getting their ballots soon.

Absentee ballots are now in the mail to more than two-million Florida residents who plan to vote in the primary election held on August 28th.

Early voting takes place from August 18th through the 25th.

The 2018 Primary Election is held 10 weeks before the General Election on November 6th.

In the Primary, registered voters cast their vote for the candidates they would like to see representing their political party in the General Election.

All voters, regardless of party affiliation, can cast a ballot in nonpartisan races such as school board elections.

Some of the hotly contested races on the 2018 ballot include selecting a new Florida governor and U.S. Senator.

