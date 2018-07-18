Maria Butina appeared in court Wednesday following accusations of being a foreign agent who conspired with a top Russian official to infiltrate powerful U.S. organizations, including the NRA, to further the Kremlin’s interests.

Butina was charged with acting as a foreign agent, as well as conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government after the FBI uncovered evidence that Butina was in contact with officials believed to be Russian intelligence operatives, according to the prosecution.

Additionally, the prosecution claims she had contact information for people identified as employees of the Russian FSB, the primary successor agency to the USSR’s KGB.

The charges were made public Monday just as Trump was concluding his controversial summit and press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, Butina was taken into custody Sunday following concerns that the 29-year-old could be a potential flight risk.

The prosecution has made additional accusations against Butina which were revealed in documents filed Tuesday ahead of today’s court hearing.

The bombshell accusations allege she offered to have sex with an unnamed individual in return for a job in the United States.

The new court filings also say, Maria Butina allegedly “gained access” to “an extensive network of U.S. persons in positions to influence political activities in the United States” by living with and having a personal relationship with another unnamed individual.

Butina maintains her innocence, her attorney, Robert Driscoll, says Butina is not an agent of the Russian Federation but was instead in the U.S. on a student visa, graduating from American University with a master’s degree in international relations.

