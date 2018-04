Country stars are invading Las Vegas, and we’re there to talk to them all!

Listen in on Friday 1p-7p and Saturday 2p-6p (April 13-14) as Chelsea & Sammy broadcast LIVE from Las Vegas.

Get a behind the scenes look leading up to this Sundays Awards show on our social media pages, Facebook and Instagram

Reba McEntire hosts the 2018 ACM Awards Sunday night (April 15) @8pm on CBS