Tuesday, George Clooney was hospitalized after colliding with a Mercedes while riding a motorbike in Italy.

The 57-year-old was reportedly taken to the hospital for X-rays after hurting his pelvis and braising his legs and arms.

John Paul II hospital, in Olbia, Sardinia, Italy, confirmed the actor arrived after the crash and his wife Amal, 50, later rushed by his side, according to reports.

Clooney was reportedly discharged from the hospital that same morning and exiting the ER with his wife through a side wing.

According to La Nuova Sardegna, Clooney was hit by the vehicle after the driver switched lanes suddenly.

George Clooney all’ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un’auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

A picture from the scene shows the vehicles involved as well as a smashed windscreen.

It has not been confirmed whether Clooney hit the car’s windshield during the crash.

George and Amal Clooney, and their one-year-old twins are living in Sardinia for the summer, where he is filming his new television series, Catch 22.

The post Actor George Clooney hospitalized after motor-bike crash appeared first on 850 WFTL.