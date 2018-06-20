In a series of now-deleted Tweets over the immigrant family separation crisis, actor Peter Fonda suggested Melania Trump should be separated from her child Barron.

In the same Tweet, he also suggested that the 12-year-old be placed in a cage with pedophiles.

Fonda, who is a two-time Oscar nominee and the son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda, took to Twitter to voice his opinion about the Trump administration’s new zero-tolerance policy for immigrants arriving at the U.S. border which has led to the separation of parents from young children in detention camps.

In another tweet, also deleted, Fonda suggested that protesters “get the addresses of the Ice Agents CBP agents and surround their homes in protest. We should find out what schools their children go to and surround the schools in protest.”

Melania Trump released a statement Sunday speaking out against the separation of families at the border in the Trump administrations ‘zero-tolerance’ policy.

It has recently been reported that the first lady urged the President to keep families together days leading up to Thursday’s signing of the Executive Order which will still enforce the policy but keep families together.

The post Actor suggests seperating Barron Trump from his mother appeared first on 850 WFTL.