A one-year-old and an adult have both been airlifted to a local hospital after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

According to the report, the shooting occurred just before 9:00 p.m. in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Not much is known about the shooting at this time.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story.

