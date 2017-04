Ok this I can totally get down with. Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of the best parts of summer camp as an ADULT. Love me some slip n slides, tug o war, smores and then throw in booze and remove counselors!? This sounds like pure heaven! Apparently these places are popping up all over the US in select cities! You can check out details and get info at campnocounselors.com

Could that name be any better!?