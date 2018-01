Talk about your All-Star lineup!

The Annual NFL Pro Bowl is tomorrow (Jan 28), with LaDainian Tomlinson leading the AFC offense and Jason Taylor as defensive team captain.

Warrick Dunn will run the NFC’s offensive with Derrick Brooks leading their defense.

The AFC vs. NFC 2018 NFL “Pro Bowl” is Sunday (Jan 28) at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fl @3p.m.

AFC, NFC Rosters [HERE]