AG Putnam: Controlled Burn Sparks Fire that Torched 36 Florida Homes

Florida’s agriculture commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam says a controlled burn started by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes in northern Florida.

The blaze burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice of controlled burns statewide.

Adam Putnam made the announcement Wednesday morning after an investigation by the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.

Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 Florida homes, state says https://t.co/SJOxi1iN7r pic.twitter.com/csEhw9b32n — WPTV (@WPTV) June 27, 2018

The burn was started near the historic town of Apalachicola in Florida’s Panhandle.

Putnam says his “heart goes out to those affected by this devastating wildfire.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement that a private company was contracted to burn 480 acres on June 18.

The agency said 580 acres of private land separated the controlled burn from the Eastpoint neighborhood.

Controlled burns are used as a forest management tool.

