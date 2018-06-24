Alec Baldwin Invites Melania Trump to Join him on the Next Season of SNL

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, actor Alec Baldwin asked Melania Trump to join him on the next season of Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin wrote: “Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling. You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec.”

The actor who is known for his often controversial portrayal of President Donald Trump on the show that is on hiatus for the summer then later tweeted:

“We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room.”

It is unclear if Melania will actually accept the invitation, but either way, if she does decline, we are sure SNL will tap Cecily Strong to do her impression of Melania.

