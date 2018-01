Talk about homebodies!

According to a new study, conducted by market researchers OnePoll, and commissioned by travel luggage provider Victorinox, around 40% of Americans have NEVER left the country, and only 11% have left their home state.

Let’s break it down . . .

1. 40% have never left the country.

2. 54% have visited less than 10 states.

3. 13% have never been in an airplane.

4. And 11% have NEVER left their home state.

