Almost Half of Us Won’t Buy Any Gifts Over $50 This Year

New study shows that more people are planning to keep to a VERY small budget for your gift buying this year, this being because quote, “Most Americans don’t see a raise any time in their future . . . [so] it will make them less likely to spend big on the holiday.”

According to the new survey, almost HALF of people say they won’t be buying any gifts that cost more than $50 this year.

And people of all income levels are joining in. The survey found that 44% of the wealthiest people in the survey won’t buy any gifts over $100.

