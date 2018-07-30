American college student found dead at sea in Israel
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 5:04 PM

TeNiya Elnora Jones was swimming with two other students in Tel Aviv shortly after midnight on Sunday when they were reportedly “caught up in a strong current and were pulled out to sea.”

Two of the students were able to make it back to the shore, but Jones was not.

The sophomore at the University of Kentucky was part of a group of seven students, including five from the university, studying Arabic in Amman, Jordan, since June.

The University confirmed she and three other students traveled to Tel Aviv for the weekend.

Jones’ mother and grandfather are reportedly traveling to Tel Aviv from her hometown of Fort Myers, Florida.

The 19-year-old was supposed to return to the U.S. before her untimely death as the abroad program was scheduled to end this week.

 

