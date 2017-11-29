And The Grammy Nominees Are…
By Moriah Donovan
Nov 29, 2017 @ 8:55 PM

Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning (Nov 28). Singer-songwriter Andra Day appeared on CBS This Morning to do the honors.

Here are the Country nominees:

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Body Like A Back Road

Sam Hunt

  • Losing You

Alison Krauss

  • Tin Man

Miranda Lambert

  • I Could Use A Love Song

Maren Morris

  • Either Way

Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • It Ain’t My Fault

Brothers Osborne

  • My Old Man

Zac Brown Band

  • You Look Good

Lady Antebellum

  • Better Man

Little Big Town

  • Drinkin’ Problem

Midland

Best Country Song

  • Better Man

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

  • Body Like A Back Road

Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

  • Broken Halos

Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

  • Drinkin’ Problem

Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

  • Tin Man

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

  • Cosmic Hallelujah

Kenny Chesney

  • Heart Break

Lady Antebellum

  • The Breaker

Little Big Town

  • Life Changes

Thomas Rhett

  • From A Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28. The televised ceremony will begin at 7:30PM ET on CBS. Further details, including a list of presenters and performers, will be announced in the coming weeks. MORE

