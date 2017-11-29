And The Grammy Nominees Are…

Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning (Nov 28). Singer-songwriter Andra Day appeared on CBS This Morning to do the honors.

Here are the Country nominees:

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like A Back Road

Sam Hunt

Losing You

Alison Krauss

Tin Man

Miranda Lambert

I Could Use A Love Song

Maren Morris

Either Way

Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

It Ain’t My Fault

Brothers Osborne

My Old Man

Zac Brown Band

You Look Good

Lady Antebellum

Better Man

Little Big Town

Drinkin’ Problem

Midland

Best Country Song

Better Man

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Body Like A Back Road

Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

Broken Halos

Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem

Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

Tin Man

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah

Kenny Chesney

Heart Break

Lady Antebellum

The Breaker

Little Big Town

Life Changes

Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28. The televised ceremony will begin at 7:30PM ET on CBS. Further details, including a list of presenters and performers, will be announced in the coming weeks.