And The Grammy Nominees Are…

Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning (Nov 28). Singer-songwriter Andra Day appeared on CBS This Morning to do the honors.
Here are the Country nominees:
Best Country Solo Performance
- Body Like A Back Road
Sam Hunt
- Losing You
Alison Krauss
- Tin Man
Miranda Lambert
- I Could Use A Love Song
Maren Morris
- Either Way
Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- It Ain’t My Fault
Brothers Osborne
- My Old Man
Zac Brown Band
- You Look Good
Lady Antebellum
- Better Man
Little Big Town
- Drinkin’ Problem
Midland
Best Country Song
- Better Man
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
- Body Like A Back Road
Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
- Broken Halos
Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- Drinkin’ Problem
Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
- Tin Man
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album
- Cosmic Hallelujah
Kenny Chesney
- Heart Break
Lady Antebellum
- The Breaker
Little Big Town
- Life Changes
Thomas Rhett
- From A Room: Volume 1
Chris Stapleton
The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28. The televised ceremony will begin at 7:30PM ET on CBS. Further details, including a list of presenters and performers, will be announced in the coming weeks.