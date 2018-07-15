Anglers For The Cure KDW Tournament “Kick Off Party”
By Moriah Donovan
Jul 15, 2018 @ 11:55 AM

Time to gear up for the next fishing tournament, Anglers For The Cure KDW.

We fished this tournament last year, it was founded in memory of Reed Somberg for research and awareness of Prostate Cancer.

The kick-off party is this Thursday (July 19) at Square Grouper in Jupiter.

Event info:

SQUARE GROUPER BAR & GRILL in JUPITER THURSDAY, JULY 19, 2018

The party is 6 P.M. TO 9 P.M.

$20 Door Ticket

Includes 1 Tito’s Handmade Vodka Drink 

Plus 1 Raffle Ticket for Prizes (More available to Purchase)

Raffle Prizes, Music, Food.

Cant wait to get out with my team, Controlled Chaos Fishing Team & Charters.

