On Saturday, a driver was found dead after being struck by a train in Palm Beach Gardens.

Police say the train and car collided at the intersection of RCA Blvd and Alternate A1A and the driver was dead upon arrival.

Evidence shows the person tried to drive around the downed arms at the train tracks to avoid waiting.

Police ask for now to avoid the area as RCA Blvd is closed heading East and West.

