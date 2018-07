A tiny human ant, a family of animated superheroes, and a dinosaur top the box office.

“Ant-Man And The Wasp” made $76M on it’s opening weekend, thats $20M more than the first movie made on it’s weekend debut.

“Incredibles 2” made another $29 million in it’s fourth week, it’s now up to $504.4 million.

And “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is up $28.6 million with a tottal of $333.3M in its 3rd week.

