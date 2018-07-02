Anti-Trump comedian Michelle Wolf unleashed a vulgar attack on Ivanka Trump, comparing her to “vaginal mesh” and “herpes” during the latest episode of her Netflix show “The Break.”

“If you see Ivanka on the street, first call her Tiffany. This will devastate her. Then talk to her in terms she’ll understand. Say, ‘Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits,” said Wolf.

Wolf’s segment mostly targeted Ivanka, and “how to confront members of the Trump administration in public,” but she also took the time to throw jabs at several other Republicans including Mitch McConnell, Scott Pruitt, Justice Clarence Thomas, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

This is not the first time the comedian has made waves amongst Republicans, back in April, Wolf faced controversy for her comedy routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner where she attacked Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders.

Related content:

(Warning: explicit content below.)

Click here to watch the full video.

The post Anti-Trump comedian attacks Ivanka Trump, compares her to herpes & more appeared first on 850 WFTL.