AP Sources: Pence, Leaders Confronted Trump About Russia Comments; Intel Chief Apologizes

According to several sources familiar with the situation, President Trump was outnumbered in the Oval Office by top aides who urged him to backtrack on the recent comments he made in which he raised doubts about Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Those who confronted Mr. Trump include Vice President Mike Pence, national security adviser John Bolton and chief of staff John Kelly. They informed the President that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as a host of congressional leaders, all wanted him to retract the comments as well.

One day later, Trump attempted to respond to those concerns by claiming in a meeting with Republican members of Congress, “The sentence should have been: I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t — or why it wouldn’t be Russia.”

Meanwhile, Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence who had also criticized Trump for the comments, issued an apology during this weekend. Coats’ statement reads, “Some press coverage has mis-characterized my intentions in responding to breaking news presented to me during a live interview. My admittedly awkward response was in no way meant to be disrespectful or criticize the actions of the President.”

He added, “I and the entire intel community are committed to providing the best possible intelligence to inform and support President Trump’s ongoing efforts to prevent Russian meddling in our upcoming elections, to build strong relationships internationally in order to maintain peace, denuclearize dangerous regimes and protect our nation and our allies.”

