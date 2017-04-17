Armory Art Center Summer Art Experience

Summer Art Experience is filled with fun and creativity. High quality art education includes drawing, painting, sculpture, jewelry, fashion, ceramics, and printmaking. Teens can discover the latest developments in 3-D printing technology with the Armory’s new 3D printers.

Most instructors have a master’s degree and all have had a background check. We provide a safe and enriching environment for your child. Activities include excursions to local venues and art show receptions in July and August.

Children ages 6-18 are accepted and grouped by age.

* Cost: Ranges from $235 per week to $285 per week;

* Dates & Hours: June 5 to Aug. 4. (no classes July 3-7) Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

* Location: The Armory Art Center is at 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach

* Contact: Call (561) 832-1776 or go online to armoryart.org/youthartcamp.

Summer Art Academy is an advanced program for students who plan to pursue visual arts in future studies. Rising freshman and rising juniors can learn more about these intensive workshops at www.armoryart.org/academy. Offered June 5-9 & July 17-21, M-F | 10:30 am – 3:30 pm, $200 per week.

