WIRK Artist of the Week – ERIC CHURCH

I have to say I am so happy that I was able to see Eric Church Live at the Tortuga Music Festival a few years back. I wish he made his way through the Coral Sky Amphitheater more because he truly is a talented songwriter and artist obviously with 3 Country Music Association and 5 Academy of Country Music Awards on his mantle and multiple No 1 songs. He has also been nominated for 3 CMA Awards this year. Church was recognized in the following categories Entertainer of the Year category, Male Vocalist, his sixth consecutive nomination, and Musical Event of the Year for “Kill A Word.” He is a three-time CMA Award winner with 25 total career nominations. The 51st Annual CMA Awards will air November 8th.

If you are a huge Eric Church fan you may want to hop over to his Facebook Page as he’s releasing Live Recordings from his Holdin My Own Tour called 61 Days in Church. Very cool!!

I love listening to records on vinyl one of the best records I own is Eric Church’s 2011 Album ‘Chief’ featuring “Drink In My Hand,” “Springsteen” and “Creepin.” So damn good!!

Even though ‘Round Here Buzz’ is making its way through the airwaves right now….this song and video might be one of my favorite of all time. I’m a sucker for vinyl so I can relate to this one big time.

