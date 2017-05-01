Artist of the Week – Kenny Chesney

When Kenny Chesney started the process for the follow-up to The Big Revival, he knew there was more to say. He’d had four No. 1s – the GRAMMY-nominated “American Kids,” the three-week chart-topper “Save It For a Rainy Day,”

“Til It’s Gone” and the girl-empowering “Wild Child,” featuring Grace Potter – and created an aggressive sonic template.

What he didn’t expect was the force of creativity that seemingly defied every bit of conventional record making. But leave it to a man who got his first publishing and record deal with Acuff-Rose, the home of Hank Williams Sr., and Capricorn, signed by the legendary Phil Walden with an unlikely “Wizard of Oz” reinvention, “The Tin Man,” – to follow the muses.

This is one of my favorite Chesney songs. – Sammy Cruise