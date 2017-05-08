Artist of the Week – Walker McGuire

Meet Jordan Walker and Johnny McGuire. There is a ton of good buzz about this new duo. When I first heard them, I immediately called and asked to see if we can bring them in for a small show to introduce them to you guys. They came in and played Double Dee’s a couple nights before Rib Round Up. Check out their video below for “Til Tomorrow”. Since the show at Double Dee’s, this song has been streamed over 15 MILLION times!!!

Here is the “making of the video” to check out. Get their music HERE

