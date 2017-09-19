Artist of the Week Zac Brown Band

We can’t wait to see these guys roll into town this weekend. They always put on an amazing show and thankfully they are here for two nights!!

A little something you may not know about Zac Brown is he is quite the amazing cook! For years past he has hosted an “Eat & Greet” for his loyal fans which is much more personal than a Meet and Greet. During the Eat & Greet his band actually serves you a home cooked meal made with local and fresh food. It is pretty amazing. He walks around and spends time with each one of his fans rather than take pictures. I remember the first time I got to see it and thought man this is really special!

This is one of my favorite ZBB songs of all time….an oldie but always a goodie! I went to a friends wedding recently and they had it as their first dance. It was beautiful and perfect!

Something else pretty neat about Zac Brown is he is definitely a creator and has now partnered with a winemaker in the heart of California to bring his own line of “Uncaged”Wine to the market. We know I love my wine and I can attest this is damn delicious!!