Attorney: No Criminal Charges Filed in Death of Prince
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 2:04 PM

Even though musician Prince died of an overdose of Fentanyl-laced  Vicodin with without his knowledge, there will be no criminal charges filed in his death.

Carver County, Minnesota Attorney Mark Metz said  said Prince was taking a counterfeit drug and thought he was taking the less powerful prescription drug Vicodin, but police cannot determine who gave him the Vicodin laced with Fentanyl.

“Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him,” Metz said.
“There is no evidence showing how he obtained that counterfeit pill,” he said.  “Because of that, there will be no criminal charges filed in the case,” he said.

Metz did say a Minnesota doctor is agreeing to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim that he illegally prescribed an opioid for Prince a week before the pop star died.

The Feds say Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg violated the Controlled Substances Act when he wrote a prescription in someone else’s name when it was actually for Prince.

The post Attorney: No Criminal Charges Filed in Death of Prince appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

GOP representatives refer Comey, Clinton, McCabe & other Obama-era officials for criminal investigation Cohen drops defamation lawsuits over Russia dossier Justice Department submits criminal referral on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Billboard Announced It’s RIDICULOUSLY Long List Of Nominees Eleven Florida Cities Among Best Places to Live in US VIDEO: Violent Crash Of Car into Miami Gas Station
Comments