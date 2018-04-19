Even though musician Prince died of an overdose of Fentanyl-laced Vicodin with without his knowledge, there will be no criminal charges filed in his death.

Carver County, Minnesota Attorney Mark Metz said said Prince was taking a counterfeit drug and thought he was taking the less powerful prescription drug Vicodin, but police cannot determine who gave him the Vicodin laced with Fentanyl.

“Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him,” Metz said.

“There is no evidence showing how he obtained that counterfeit pill,” he said. “Because of that, there will be no criminal charges filed in the case,” he said.

Metz did say a Minnesota doctor is agreeing to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim that he illegally prescribed an opioid for Prince a week before the pop star died.

The Feds say Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg violated the Controlled Substances Act when he wrote a prescription in someone else’s name when it was actually for Prince.

The post Attorney: No Criminal Charges Filed in Death of Prince appeared first on 850 WFTL.