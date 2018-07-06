Authorities Search for Hit-and-Run Driver

Authorities in Central Florida are currently searching for a hit- and- run driver who struck a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on June 29th in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Dashcam video from a witness’ vehicle shows a gold Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck drifted into the median of a roadway where it struck the 20-year-old bicyclist Duncan Craver, who was waiting for a break in traffic so he could continue across the roadway.

The impact of the incident knocked the bicyclist off of the bike and onto the ground, however, it is unclear the extent of his injuries at this time.

The witness told authorites that the pickup truck continued along the raised median for a few more moments before it got back into the correct lane and continued driving.

If you have any information about this incident or the driver of the vehicle, you are asked to contact your local police station.

