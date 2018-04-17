Barbara Bush Dies at 92

Former first lady Barbara Bush has passed away at the age of 92.

The Bush family released a public statement Tuesday afternoon conforming the news that the former first lady died peacefully at her home in Texas.

“A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92,” the statement read.

Barbara Bush suffered from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease but on Sunday, began refusing treatments.

Her family members, however, said she seemed to be in good spirits and even sipped on bourbon at her home.

Barbara Bush served as the first lady of the United States from 1989 to 1993 and is known for her Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy which encourages children to read. She is also the mother of the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush and former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

