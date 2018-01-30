After four years of hard work David Beckham finally has a Miami Soccer Team.

And you can help decide the name and colors of Miami’s new MLS team.

The franchise was officially awarded yesterday to former soccer star David Beckham’s ownership group.

The team is expected to begin play in 2020 in a temporary location, hoping that its permanent stadium in Overtown will be ready for the 2021 season.

Despite the show of support Monday from the mayors of the city and Miami-Dade County, the plan for the $225 million stadium still isn’t set in stone.

While Beckham will use his influence to attract accomplished foreign players like Cristiano Ronaldo, a key element will be in developing homegrown players through a soccer academy that will be built and targeted to begin operations before the team starts play.

The post Beckham: You Can Help Name Miami’s New Soccer Team appeared first on 850 WFTL.